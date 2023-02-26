INDIA

Driver killed, 15 polling staff injured in Nagaland accident

NewsWire
0
0

On the eve of the Nagaland Assembly elections, one person was killed and 15 election duty personnel were injured when their vehicle met with an accident in the state’s Wokha district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials in Kohima said that the vehicle carrying polling personnel met with an accident near Thillong bridge over Doyang River while on its way to Sungro, skidding off the road due to mechanical failure. The driver was killed on the spot.

All the 15 injured were admitted to the district hospital in Wokha town, and a new team of polling personnel along with polling materials, EVMs, etc from the reserve polling personnel have been dispatched from the Wokha district headquarters.

20230226-223405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 hybrid terrorists arrested from J&K’s Baramulla

    AI pee-gate: Shankar Mishra’s lawyers oppose committee’s findings

    BJP, Shival have their eyes on Mainpuri in 2024

    Jay Soni joins the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, fulfils...