A man is dead after his vehicle was crushed by a falling road sign on the QEW in Hamilton. Provincial police tweeted that an excavator hit the road sign earlier causing it to fall.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the excavator was hauling a piece of equipment and being driven up the highway toward a construction zone near Nikola Tesla Boulevard. That’s when police believe its arm hit the sign.

“There’s nothing the driver could have done to avoid the sign,” said Schmidt. “A very tragic circumstance here.”

“Really the driver had no opportunity to react and respond,” he added.

A 46-year-old man from Toronto who was behind the wheel of the crushed vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, said Schmidt.

The OPP were called to the scene around a little before 1 a.m.

A heavily damaged SUV-style vehicle is seen in a photo shared by police. Another shows a yellow excavator under the overhead sign which is lying across the roadway that is covered in debris.

All lanes of the Toronto-bound QEW remained completely shut from Nikola Tesla to well into Burlington for the police investigation and cleanup.

