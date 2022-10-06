INDIA

Driver of tractor-trolley which fell into pond killing 26 in Kanpur, held

The driver of the ill-fated tractor-trolley that overturned into a pond killing 26 persons in Saad village of this Uttar Pradesh district, has been arrested, sources said on Thursday.

Raju Nishad was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the accident took place on the night of October 1.

The vehicle was carrying the now-deceased victims to attend the ‘mundan’ ceremony of Raju’s son in a temple. Raju and his son had been missing after the accident.

One of the injured passengers, Preeti, had lodged an FIR, naming Raju Nishad.

He has been booked for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

