INDIA

Driver spent Rs 30 lakh from ex-MLA’s bank account in UP, arrested

NewsWire
0
0

He was happy driving and happier shopping. However, his luck ran out when he was caught by the cyber cell for making purchases worth Rs 30 lakhs from the salary account of former BJP MLA Surendra Narain Singh.

The former MLA’s driver Vivek Singh had shopped for electronics, household, fashions and food items between 2019 and 2021.

Surendra Narain Singh was BJP MLA from 2017 to 2022.

The former MLA had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell about withdrawals from his account.

IG Range K. Satyanarain said that after registering a case on the complaint of former MLA Surendra Narain Singh, the cybercrime branch of Varanasi range conducted detailed investigation and on the basis of its outcome, his driver Vivek has been arrested.

On his tip off, the cybercrime cops have recovered two smart TVs, electrical equipment for DJ including amplifiers, sound mixing machines, stabilizers, lights, laptop, cooler, inverter, battery and many more of over Rs eight lakhs value.

During initial interrogations, Vivek divulged that he worked as watchman of Chunar police station in Mirzapur and had joined MLA as his driver against the monthly salary of Rs 9,000 in February 2018. While working for the MLA, Vivek became like a family member for him.

Singh gave details of his bank account in which he used to receive salary, and also mobile phones to the driver, who looked after the payments of mobile and medicines with the help of ATM cards.

In 2019 he downloaded the online marketing apps including Amazon and Flipkart started spending money from online purchasing by linking the ATM card of MLA with those apps. He used to receive delivery of online purchased articles at his personal address after receiving OTPs on the mobile phone of MLA.

Till 2021, he spent around Rs 30 lakh from the MLA’s bank account.

20220501-064120

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meet on Feb 20

    Battle for UP: Cong poster girl joins BJP

    Gurugram logs 2,988 new Covid-19 cases

    Arms supplier of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area held in encounter