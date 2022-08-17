INDIA

Driver, three associates held for raping employer’s minor daughter

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police has arrested a driver and his three associates for raping his employer’s minor daughter.

Kapil Nayak, Inspector at Vasco Police Station, informed that the accused persons are arrested and identified as Mukund Rawal (35), Guruvenktesh Guruswami (30), Kush Jaiswal (30), and Aftar Hussain (23), all residents of South Goa’s Vasco.

“On August 11 we received a complaint from the victim’s mother stating her daughter was missing from. As the girl was minor, we registered a kidnapping case under section 363 of IPC and section 8 of Goa Children Act and started investigation. We managed to trace the minor girl on August 16 by forming various teams,” Nayak said.

He said that the victim in her statement revealed that that all four accused persons sexually abused her independently on different occasions. “Driver had sexually abused her in August last year and later too. However, the other three accused persons sexually abused her since she was missing,” Police Inspector Kapil Nayak said.

Apart from section 363 of IPC and section 8 of Goa Children Act, Police has also added 376 of IPC r/w 34 and Sec 4,8 and 12 of POCSO act.

20220817-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kuldeep Bishnoi joins long list of Cong leaders to desert the...

    Kerala logs 429 new Covid cases

    Autocratic style of Pinarayi Vijayan will not be tolerated: Congress

    Sarina Pani wins the coveted title of IFBB Pro