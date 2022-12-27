INDIA

Driver, who crushed Zomato delivery boy to death in Noida, nabbed

NewsWire
0
0

The Noida police has arrested the driver of the car, which had mowed down a delivery boy of Zomato near Char Murti Chowk, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Suyash Mishra from his house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Police said that he is a native of district Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, an information was received on the intervening night of December 25-26 regarding an accident near the Char Murti chowk in which a speeding vehicle, Toyota Corolla, hit a two-wheeler.

After receiving the information, a police team from Sector 113 police station reached the spot and shifted the grievously injured Zomato delivery boy to Bisrakh hospital in Greater Noida.

Parvinder Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The offending vehicle has been seized and necessary action has been initiated, said a police officer.

As per some media reports, the car carried the sticker of a district judge. However, the police did not reveal any details regarding the owner of the vehicle.

20221227-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP fields Agnimitra Paul from Asansol LS seat against Shatrughan Sinha

    Surrogacy rules to be stricter in West Bengal

    UP village heads asked to remove vaccine hesitancy

    Sputnik V could be India’s 3rd Covid vax: Experts