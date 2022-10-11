INDIA

Driver who robbed his own courier firm's articles held

A courier firm driver, who kidnapped the employee of his own firm, and fled along with the pick-up tempo, was held by the West Delhi Police.

DCP of West Delhi, Ghanshyam Bansal, said that the accused, identified as Naveen, kidnapped his colleague and robbed the articles booked for courier along with the pick up tempo.

The official said that on October 7, Naveen was on his way to Mayapuri by a tempo along with his colleague. They had to collect a pickup from a warehouse.

“The accused Naveen had called his known person who boarded the tempo at Mayapuri crossing and instead of going towards warehouse they drove towards Rajouri Garden. His colleague tried to raise an alarm but the accused held him hostage at knife point and took the tempo to Rohtak,” said Bansal.

The accused also robbed the cell phone of his colleague so that he couldn’t make PCR calls.

At Rohtak, the accused threw him out from the running tempo and sped away. The victim called the police somehow after which a case in this regard was lodged with the Mayapuri Police Station.

Bansal said that they formed a team of SHO Ravi Kant led by Arun Sharma, the ACP Mayapuri, which examined hundred CCTV cameras. They also analysed the technical surveillance.

The intelligence and information were gathered and examined in detail. On a tip-off, they finally nabbed Naveen, the mastermind of the case. The robbed articles were recovered at his instance from Sonipat.

“Goods-laden tempo was also recovered by the team,” the official said.

