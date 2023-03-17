INDIALIFESTYLE

Drivers call off indefinite strike after Odisha govt’s assurance

NewsWire
0
0

After receiving assurance from the Odisha government on their demands, the drivers have called off their ongoing indefinite ‘quit steering’ protest.

This was informed by Drivers Ekata Mahasangha president Prasant Menduli.

“Respecting state government’s written assurance on the fulfilment of our demands and in view of the problems faced by the public, we have decided to call off our agitation for 90 days,” Menduli said.

“If our issues are not resolved in three months, we will self-immolate in a mass before Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister,” he warned.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held a meeting with the agitating drivers on Thursday evening and assured them that their demands will be resolved in three months.

Earlier in the day, Jena and DGP Sunil Bansal had appealed to the drivers to call off their strike in view of ongoing class-X board examination and problems faced by patients and public at large.

Notably, about 2 lakh drivers under the banner Drivers Ekata Mahasangha were on an indefinite strike from March 15 to press for their demands including pension, death benefits, life insurance, social security, parking and toilet facility.

20230317-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Floating land masses of Manipur’s Loktak lake not found in the...

    Ayush Anand: I take social media as a professional requirement

    How Taj Mahal changed after Covid-19

    Sukhbir slams Kejriwal for ‘selling out’ Punjab waters in Haryana