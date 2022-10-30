A drone-dropped consignment of arms and ammunition was recovered in J&K’s Jammu district on Sunday, police said.

ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, told reporters that in the intervening night of October 27-28, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla in R.S. Pura. Since the area is close to the border fence, the information was shared with all police stations and a team was put on the job.

“The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job. All the vehicles which had crossed the police checkpoints around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis was pursued thoroughly.

“On the basis of above mentioned analysis, a police team of R.S. Pura picked up few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in border belt. particularly during the time when the drone movement was reported,” he said.

“During rounding up the suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects, namely Chander Bose of Doda. On his questioning he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards border on that particular time and date,” the ADGP added.

Put to sustained questioning, Bose admitted that he had visited the particular above mentioned area, so as to receive consignment of weapons dropped by the drone, and that that he was working on the behest of Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu, he said.

“Both were in touch with an OGW namely Balvinder of Jammu (Now settled in Europe).

“All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan, he added.

Recoveries made include four pistols, magazines, and 47 pistol rounds.

“This is the 4th catch of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year,” the ADGP said.

