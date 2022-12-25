INDIA

Drone falls on Delhi Metro track, disrupts service

Services on the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted for around half an hour after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to the information, the drone fell on metro track near Jasola Vihar. There was panic among the commuters as the metro trains were stopped mid-way.

Delhi Police, the CISF, and DMRC staff immediately swung into action and their teams reached the area where the drone had fallen. It was safely removed from the metro tracks so that services could be resumed.

During the operation, the commuters had to face tough time as neither no one was allowed to go enter or exit the metro station.

After half an hour, normal services had resumed on the Magenta line, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Police has taken the drone into their custody, and it will be handed over to its owner later.

