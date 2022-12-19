INDIA

Drone show on Kakori train action in UP’s Gorakhpur

Nearly 750 drones will be used to showcase the saga of Kakori Train Action at the country’s biggest drone show on Monday evening on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Park in Gorakhpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi and state tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh are scheduled to attend the event, which will also feature laser light show, colourful drone acrobatics and music, said regional tourism officer, Ravindra Mishra.

The state government is celebrating Kakori Balidan Diwas from December 15 to 19 in the memory of the heroes of Kakori Train Action.

During the drone show, tribute will also be paid to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, who was martyred in Gorakhpur jail on December 19 in 1927.

The drone show will showcase the stories of freedom fighters and various incidents of India’s freedom struggle in Gorakhpur from 1857 to 15 August of 1947 with pictures.

