Drone spotted near PM’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi

A drone was spotted flying above the Prime Minister’s residence in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

As per sources, the SPG at the Prime Minister’s residence saw the drone in no flying zone around 5 a.m. and informed police.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that information was received at the New Delhi district control room regarding an unidentified flying object near the Prime Minister’s residence.

“Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected,” said the official.

During investigation, the air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted , they also did not detect any such flying object near the PM’s residence, the official added.

Further details were awaited.

