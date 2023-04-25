A drone was sighted hovering above the home of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that at 4.46 p.m, information was received at a police control room vehicle placed outside the CM’s Residence in Civil Lines that a drone was sighted above the residence by a staff while he was sitting in lawns.

Immediately, police, including senior officers, rushed to the spot.

“However, no drone was found visible at the time. A written submission has been received from CM’s Camp Office and a legal process is underway,” the DCP said.

