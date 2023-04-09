SCI-TECHWORLD

Dropbox to end support for its ‘Shop’ platform

NewsWire
0
0

Cloud-based storage service Dropbox has announced that it will end support for ‘Dropbox Shop’, a platform that allows creators to sell digital content directly to their customers, on July 7.

“Support for Dropbox Shop, a feature that was available in beta, will end in 2023,” the company said.

“Starting May 15, 2023, Dropbox Shop will enter read-only mode. You’ll no longer be able to create or modify listings and storefronts. Additionally, buyers won’t be able to make purchases from you. By July 7, 2023, Dropbox Shop will be fully discontinued,” it added.

The company launched the service in open beta in 2022.

The service allowed users to add content directly from Dropbox, set a custom image, audio or video preview and then list their price.

It also allowed users to create their own e-commerce storefront, edit their profile and customise their Shop URL to display their products.

In 2022, Dropbox announced a security incident after threat actors acquired 130 code repositories from one of its GitHub accounts using employee credentials stolen in a phishing attack.

The attackers breached the account on October 14, when GitHub warned the company of suspicious behaviour that began one day before the notice was delivered.

20230409-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar objects, WhatsApp removes NY live stream (Ld)

    Elon Musk to send Dogecoin-funded satellite to Moon

    CERT-In warns Indian users against phishing attacks via LastPass

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan, to visit India in...