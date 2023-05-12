INDIA

Dropped as ‘Beti Bachao…’ brand ambassador, woman mountaineer to pursue career in politics

NewsWire
0
0

The first woman mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, Megha Parmar, has been dropped as the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign of the state government, a day after she joined the Congress at an event in Chhindwara.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Ichhawar town in Sehor — home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — will now be pursuing a career in politics and will be campaigning for the Congress on the poll promise for women -“Nari Samman Yojna”.

Sharing her experience as brand ambassador of the government-run scheme “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao”, Parmar claimed the ground reality for women in the rural areas was very different from what the government presents. She alleged that the government wants only positive things to come out and not pays much attention to women’s poor condition.

“I have visited all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh and I found that even after 75 years of Independence, the women in Madhya Pradesh are surviving in a worst situation. Officials would do nothing, they would follow only political instructions. The government should work on the ground instead of expending huge amounts on image building publicity, and then the situation of women would change,” Parmar told IANS.

Parmar said she had no political inclination and she joined the Congress because of ex-CM Kamal Nath. “I was made a brand ambassador during the Kamal Nath government, however, after 2020 things were very different,” she stated.

When asked what made her join politics, Parmar said she had no intention to join politics, but Kamal Nath’s office approached her. “I know Kamal Nath personally since 2019 and I knew that he is a man of commitment. He does what he promises. This is what made me join the Congress,” Parmar added.

When asked about her role in the Congress, Parmar said she is familiar with the ground reality across the state and whatever task will be assigned to her, she would be ready to accept it. On whether she will contest the assembly election, Parmar said “Yes, if the party finds me a suitable candidate from Ichhawar assembly, I would be ready to grab this opportunity. But I have joined the Congress as a worker because of Kamal Nath.”

The Ichhawar and Budhni assembly seats of Sehore district have been won by the BJP for the last several years and the Congress this time has planned to make a dent in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Sehore.

20230512-191803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held for smuggling live pangolin in Odisha

    CCI action against Google to bring in fair play in Indian...

    Ranji Trophy Final: Patidar’s century puts MP in firm control with...

    Virtual show opens a window to Indian modernism