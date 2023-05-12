The first woman mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, Megha Parmar, has been dropped as the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign of the state government, a day after she joined the Congress at an event in Chhindwara.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Ichhawar town in Sehor — home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — will now be pursuing a career in politics and will be campaigning for the Congress on the poll promise for women -“Nari Samman Yojna”.

Sharing her experience as brand ambassador of the government-run scheme “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao”, Parmar claimed the ground reality for women in the rural areas was very different from what the government presents. She alleged that the government wants only positive things to come out and not pays much attention to women’s poor condition.

“I have visited all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh and I found that even after 75 years of Independence, the women in Madhya Pradesh are surviving in a worst situation. Officials would do nothing, they would follow only political instructions. The government should work on the ground instead of expending huge amounts on image building publicity, and then the situation of women would change,” Parmar told IANS.

Parmar said she had no political inclination and she joined the Congress because of ex-CM Kamal Nath. “I was made a brand ambassador during the Kamal Nath government, however, after 2020 things were very different,” she stated.

When asked what made her join politics, Parmar said she had no intention to join politics, but Kamal Nath’s office approached her. “I know Kamal Nath personally since 2019 and I knew that he is a man of commitment. He does what he promises. This is what made me join the Congress,” Parmar added.

When asked about her role in the Congress, Parmar said she is familiar with the ground reality across the state and whatever task will be assigned to her, she would be ready to accept it. On whether she will contest the assembly election, Parmar said “Yes, if the party finds me a suitable candidate from Ichhawar assembly, I would be ready to grab this opportunity. But I have joined the Congress as a worker because of Kamal Nath.”

The Ichhawar and Budhni assembly seats of Sehore district have been won by the BJP for the last several years and the Congress this time has planned to make a dent in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Sehore.

