A devastating drought and conflict in Somalia have displaced a record high of 3.8 million people as of early 2023 amid calls for sustainable solutions to help avert the crisis, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said.

IOM Deputy Director General for Operations, Ugochi Daniels, said most of the newly displaced might never go back to their places of origin because the land can no longer provide, and insecurity will only increase as competition for the already scarce resources grows, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We have a window of opportunity not to be missed. We need to invest in the places of origin to foster resilience and to prevent further displacement from happening,” Daniels, who visited Somalia last week, said in a statement.

She called for donor investments in solutions to prevent further displacement, and address the dire living situation of the millions affected by the ongoing drought and conflict.

According to the UN, Somalia is witnessing a five-year historic dry spell — a situation not seen in more than 40 years — and an expected sixth failed rainy season is bound to displace many more families, as famine looms on the horizon.

According to IOM, the convergence of climate risks and conflict will amplify current gaps following five consecutive below-average rainy seasons and a projected sixth in early 2023, which could force tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in major cities and towns, particularly in Baidoa and Mogadishu where it projects about 300,000 people could be newly displaced by July 2023.

The UN agency said investments need to prevent current and further displacement and address the growing needs in a more sustainable way to achieve solutions for development.

“We see so much potential in Somalia’s vibrant diaspora and will support national policy initiatives to maximize their sustained engagement in achieving Sustainable Development Goals for the people of Somalia,” Daniels said.

The Organization said its projects aim to improve people’s access to land and long-term housing as well as social services through an inclusive planning process with local authorities and communities, laying the foundation for long-term development planning.

