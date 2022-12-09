LIFESTYLEWORLD

Drought, conflict displaces over 2.4 mn in Somalia in 2 yrs: UN

NewsWire
0
0

Severe drought and conflict have caused more than 2.4 million displacements in Somalia since the start of 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

The UN refugee agency on Friday added that the ravaging drought is attributed to 1.3 million displaced people in search of food, livelihoods and water, with 1.1 million due to conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The number of droughts- and conflict-induced displacements reported so far in 2022 have surpassed the last highest number recorded in 2017, the peak of the previous drought,” it said in its latest update.

According to the UNHCR, Somali women, children, and men are already facing serious threats to their physical safety and other life-threatening protection risks.

“The worsening drought and subsequent food scarcity risk are increasing these threats and risks whilst exacerbating existing ones. This is against a backdrop of increasing humanitarian needs, access and security constraints, rapid urbanisation, and structural issues that lead to the exclusion of minority groups,” it said.

Somalia is currently facing one of the most severe droughts in history, with a looming famine and the possibility of severe loss of life due to hunger, malnutrition and disease.

20221210-022603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ to digitally premiere on April 16

    Stuck in traffic, woman delivers baby inside car in Gurugram

    Australian shoppers shift to cheaper goods amid inflation

    New research provides possible clues for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)