WORLD

Drought leaves more than 7.2 mn people needing food aid in Ethiopia: UNOCHA

NewsWire
0
0

Drought conditions across Ethiopia have left more than 7.2 million people in need of food assistance, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

In its latest drought situation update report, UNOCHA has said more than 7.2 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralists in four regions of Ethiopia are in need of food aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drought-affected Ethiopia regions are Somali, Oromia, Southern and South-West regions.

UNOCHA said the climate-induced drought in the East African country is the most severe in 40 years following four consecutive failed rainy seasons since late 2020.

“The prolonged drought continues to compromise fragile livelihoods heavily reliant on livestock and deepening food insecurity and malnutrition,” the UNOCHA report disclosed.

The prolonged drought conditions in Ethiopia have also left 4.4 million people in need of water assistance, according to the UN.

The UNOCHA report also said the consequences of the prolonged drought conditions in the East African country have extended to loss of livestock, with 2.1 million livestock deaths recorded so far. Another 22 million livestock are estimated to have been severely emaciated due to the drought.

The UNOCHA report warned the drought conditions are expected in the coming months to expand to new geographic areas in Ethiopia, thereby necessitating an increase in emergency humanitarian relief.

UNOCHA disclosed in April that the Horn of Africa region is experiencing one of its most severe droughts in recent history, with more than 15 million people acutely food insecure in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

20220605-011021

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan to tighten travel curbs for Africa arrivals over new Covid...

    Australians asked to ‘brace’ for new Covid cases

    Iraqi forces foil drone attack on air base

    Russian forces disable 118 military facilities in Ukraine: Defense Ministry