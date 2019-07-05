Drowned boy’s body handed over to Pakistan Army

Srinagar, July 11 (IANS) The body of a seven-year-old Pakistani boy, recovered from a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, was handed over to Pakistan authorities on Thursday, police said.

Abid Sheikh, who had drowned in the Kishenganga river on the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC), was handed over to Pakistan authorities at Dudgai post in Chorwan area of the LoC at 2 p.m., police said.

“The body was handed over by district officials, police and the Army to Pakistan Army,” police said.

The body of the boy, who belonged to Astor district of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan, was pulled out on Wednesday from the river in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

Indian authorities had made three attempts to hand over the body to the Pakistan Army, but they had refused to take it.

–IANS

