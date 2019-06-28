Drowned workers still untraced in West Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The rescue operation to track two drowned workers in West Delhi’s Khayala area bore no fruit for the second day on Saturday.

The Delhi Police, along with teams from Delhi Fire Service and District Disaster Relief department, carried on the operation to rescue the two drowned workers identified as Ankit (19) and Devinder Sharma (25). However, the authorities could not find them despite continued efforts.

A 25-year-old worker drowned to death while two others went missing on Friday while working on a project to construct a cemented wall over a drain in Khayala area in West Delhi.

The officials involved in the rescue mission are now fearing that the two workers might not have survived as the tank in which they fell was deep and the presence of poisonous gases made it difficult for the rescuers to dive deep.

Initial investigations revealed that the Delhi Jal Board had awarded a contract to M/S Paritibha Industries based in Nilothi for a project to erect a cemented wall over the drain for the treatment of water which is sent to the Yamuna river.

–IANS

adv/arm