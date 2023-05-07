Kerala Police will be deploying ‘shadow police’ at film shooting sites, following several complaints by producers and technicians that drug abuse was rampant among young actors in the Malayalam film industry.

The producers association of Kerala has recently said that two young actors were reportedly using drugs on a regular basis and many other stars were also involved in this.

Association leaders told press persons a few days ago that these two young actors were highly irregular on sets and do not honour their contracts.

Producer association’s former President G. Suresh Kumar told media persons that they would not point out the actors but police were free to take action on this issue “which was killing the Malayalam film industry”.

It remains to be seen whether the state police would conduct a massive inspection in all the shooting sites across the state.

20230507-210202