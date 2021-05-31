A 50-year-old man, known to be a drug addict, killed his mother in a fit of rage after she refused to sell land which is in her name.

The accused, Siyaram, has been arrested. He had earlier served a jail term for murder in 1997. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), south, Khyati Garg said that Siyaram, on Saturday, informed his sister Sukhrana that their mother was unwell. When Sukhrana and her husband Rajaram reached the house, they were shocked to see blood spattered all over the courtyard and hair tufts were lying in one of the corners. A blood-stained brick was also lying there.

The mother was nowhere to be found.

When Sukhrana persisted with her queries, Siyaram fled from the spot.

Sukhrana informed the police and voiced apprehension about her mother’s disappearance.

Later, when Siyaram was arrested on Sunday and subjected to interrogation, he confessed that he had hit his mother with the handle of a handpump the previous night and then went to his sister’s house and told her that their mother had fallen sick.

–IANS

amita/ash