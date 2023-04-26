ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Drug influx’ in Malayalam film industry, Kerala Govt mulls film conclave

With major stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry expressing deep concern over the “influx of drugs” in the industry, Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday said the government will seriously look into issues.

“We plan to hold a conclave extending for even two days by inviting all the stakeholders in the film industry. We expect the cooperation of all towards the efforts of the government,” said Cherian.

Cherian was reacting to the concerns levelled by a few top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitting that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

“Mere statements will not do good, if there is a request which comes from the industry into what they raised, definitely the government will seriously look into it, as this is a grave issue,” added Cherian.

On Tuesday after a meeting of the various film bodies here, including the AMMA (representing the actors), the FEFKA (19 different organisations spanning drivers to directors) and the producers association, producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

On April 18, the FEFKA had met and expressed their huge displeasure in the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

Very soon, a meeting of all the stakeholders of the industry and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to solve the issues facing it, failing which the Malayalam film industry would be in doldrums.

