Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday said that two men have been charged and a clandestine lab where they found methylamphetamine was dismantled in Sydney.

According to a statement released by NSW Police, during the search of the lab located on Southee Circuit, Oakhurst, police found 1,687g methylamphetamine, which are estimated to have a street value of A$2 million ($1.3 million), reports Xinhua news agency.

Police also seized a total of more than A$19,000 in cash from the lab and a related residence at another site.

Two men aged 54 and 51 were arrested and charged over manufacturing and supplying prohibited drugs in a large commercial quantity, and dealing with property that is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

