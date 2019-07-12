Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ gets life sentence plus 30 years

New York, July 18 (IANS) Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years by a US court, ending a long judicial process which began with his arrest in Mexico in 2016 and his subsequent extradition to the US.

El Chapo, 62, had already been convicted in February by a jury of the 10 charges he faced, including participation in a criminal enterprise and drug trafficking, Efe news reported.

Judge Brian Cogan, of a court in Brooklyn, accepted the recommendations of the US Attorney’s Office on Wednesday and sentenced him to one of eight life sentences, as established by law, for running a criminal organisation.

The additional 30 years were for unlawful uses of firearms.

El Chapo was allowed to address the court before starting his life sentence.

He said through an interpreter that his imprisonment amounted to “psychological, emotional, mental torture 24 hours a day”.

The Mexican, who has been held in a federal prison in Manhattan, considered one of the safest in the US, faced a three-month judicial process.

A total of 56 witnesses gave evidence during the trial, including former associates and employees, and after six days of deliberations the jury found him guilty on February 12.

After being extradited 30 months ago, he will spend the rest of his life in prison in the US.

–IANS

vin/