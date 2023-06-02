INDIA

Drug menace: B’luru police raids vicinity of schools & colleges; 200 detained

Bengaluru police are carrying out raids targetting the drug mafias operating in the vicinity of schools and colleges.

Raids and search operations are underway in more than 250 locations in the city.

According to police sources on Friday, the raids have been continuing for the past three days. So far, more than 100 cases have been booked in connection with drug peddling. Over 200 people have been detained for allegedly supplying drugs to students and more than 15 kilograms of Ganja and MDMA seized.

Police swung into action on a tip-off that drugs were being rampantly sold to students in the vicinity of schools and colleges reopened after the summer break.

As part of the crackdown on drug mafias, police personnel from all divisions of the city have been roped in.

The raids are also focused on the surroundings of PG hostels.

More details are yet to emerge.

