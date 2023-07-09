INDIA

Drug official, others, booked in Amethi for extortion

A drug inspector and some other personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi have been booked for allegedly extorting money from medical stores, said police officials on Sunday.

The pharmacists’ association’s office-bearers alleged that drug inspector Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, his subordinate Sanjay Maurya and 20 others had threatened to close their shops and suspend their licences.

The president of the association Ajay Kumar Agrahari, in the complaint to the police, alleged that the drug inspector had lodged a complaint against him, his wife and others last week, falsely accusing them of obstructing a government officer in discharging his duty and using criminal force.

Denying the allegation, the drug inspector said he stopped at the store when it was open and asked the owners to show them their licence, which was suspended on June 16.

