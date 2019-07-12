Drug peddler held for supplying imported drug in rave parties

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a drug peddler who was supplying imported California Marijuana drug to high profile events and rave parties in south Delhi’s hotels and farm houses, a police officer said on Tuesday.

“Karan Khanna, 32, a resident of Mehrauli, was arrested near Tivoli Garden in Mehrauli on a tip off when he came to supply 1,200 grams of California Marijuana drug valued at Rs 25 lakh in the international market to some party organizers at a farmhouse,” Deputy Commissioner of Police G Ram Gopal Naik said.

“A Duster SUV was also recovered from his possession that was being used in the crime,” the DCP said.

