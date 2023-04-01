INDIA

Drug peddler held, heroin worth Rs 25 lakh seized

A drug peddler, who was supplying drugs carrying his six-year-old son with him, was held by the Outer District Police.

Heroin weighing 100.50 gram worth Rs 25 lakh was recovered from his possession.

DCP of Outer Delhi, Harender Kumar Singh, said the accused was identified as Rishi Pal. He used to keep his six-year-old son with him. His son was safely handed over to his family after his arrest.

Singh said that ACP Arun Chaudhary got a tip-off that Pal was active in the area and was supplying heroin.

“The information was developed and it was learnt that the accused would be coming to Mangolpuri to supply a consignment. The team reached the designated spot and a trap was laid to nab the drug supplier. Pal came riding a Scooty along with a child,” the official said.

The police said that after waiting for about 10 minutes, when no one turned up, the Scooty rider, along with the child, was about to leave. The raiding team immediately apprehended the Scooty rider who was later identified as Pal.

During the search of the Scooty, the police recovered narcotic substance. The substance was checked with Field Testing Kit and it was found to be heroin.

During the interrogation, Pal disclosed that he has been supplying heroin for the past 3-4 months. He used to procure the heroin from one person named Santi. Earlier, he was supplying only in Uttam Nagar.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

