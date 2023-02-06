INDIA

Drug peddler held with 104 gms heroin

NewsWire
Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old drug peddler from Jwala Heri area and recovered 104 grams of heroin worth lakhs of rupees in international market, said an official on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Kumar Singh, a resident of Nihal Vihar.

“Around 5 p.m. on Friday when a police team from Anti-Narcotics Squad of the district was patrolling near Kamal Park, near Sai Baba Mandir, Jwala Heri, they noticed a person who was selling knotted pouches. Some drug addicts were also seen standing near him,” said Harendra K. Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer).

On seeing the police, they all started running. However, the police team chased and nabbed the person selling pouches.

“On frisking, police recovered 53 knotted poly pouches weighing 21.80 grams heroin and other small polythene containing 82.20 grams heroin (total 104 grams heroin) from his possession,” said the DCP.

Accordingly, an FIR under section 21 NDPS Act was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he came in contact with one Goldy, a resident of Raghubir Nagar and started to work for him. Further raids are being conducted at all the possible hideouts of the suppliers involved in this nexus to nab them. Further investigation is in progress,” said the DCP.

