A narcotic drug peddler, who allegedly tried to kill a Delhi Police constable by crushing the victim through his car, was arrested and 57.70 kg cannabis was recovered from him.

A senior police official said that on October 25, the local police were patrolling in the area, meanwhile when they reached behind Alok Punj School in Karawal Nagar, they noticed one Honda Civic Car in suspicious condition.

The police noticed that conduct of the driver of the car was highly suspicious. Seeing the police team, he panicked and tried to run away along with the car.

“He reversed the car dangerously in a bid to crush the police team. To save himself, constable Harender hanged on the car while the accused kept on driving it. After driving for a few meter, the accused lost his balance and the car hit a wall. The police constable suffered severe injuries in the incident,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Head Constable Amrish reached there and nabbed the accused identified as Ankur, 22.

Harender, the injured constable, was shifted to Max Hospital Patparganj, where doctors told him that he had a fracture in his hip.

“11 suspected packets wrapped with brown tape were found stacked in boot of the car. Forensic Science Laboratory team was called and it was learnt that suspicious item was cannabis. A total 57.70 kg was recovered from his car,” the official said.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under section 30/186/353 of IPC read with sections of NDPS Act at Karawal Nagar Police Station.

The accused told the police that he used to work for one Rohit. He was being paid Rs 20,000 per month to deliver cannabis. He knew Rohit through his friend Pankaj.

