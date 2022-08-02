The Karnataka police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a drug peddling gang which procured and supplied drugs at the clients’ doorsteps by using dark net, crypto currency and messenger applications such as Instagram, Telegram in the metro cities.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) had carried out an operation in Marathalli and Whitefield and seized Rs 2 crore worth drug substances and arrested five persons from Delhi and Bihar, police said.

MDMA crystals, MDMA ecstasy pills, LSD strips, cocaine, hashish oil, charas and ganja were also seized from the accused.

The police have got five bank accounts of the accused freezed. Investigations have revealed that the accused from New Delhi purchased drugs through crypto currency from foreign drug mafia.

Unemployed youth from across the country were lured with higher salary. The accused kept hired agents in PGs in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. They got the drugs parcelled to their rooms through Indian Postal Service and International Courier Services.

The accused gave details of price and drugs through Telegram, Instagram, Briar, Confide and Session messenger applications to contact customers and lure gullible individuals. They got the orders through the Telegram app and got the money through online payment mode.

The drugs were delivered in the form of birthday gifts, medical emergency kits and courier envelopes through Dunzo and porter logistics services to the door steps of customers.

Further investigations are on.

20220802-160608