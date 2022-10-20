INDIA

Drug peddling: K’taka Police arrest 3 Railway staffers

With the arrest of three Railway staffers on charges of drug peddling, Karnataka Police claimed to have seized Rs 80 lakh worth hasish oil and ganja in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to police, the accused worked at the North East Frontier Railway Agartala Coaching depot. They worked as AC attendant and bedroll staff.

The accused smuggled hasish oil and ganja from Assam to Bengaluru through trains. The Bengaluru City Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths got inputs regarding the drug peddling network and planned for raids.

The operation was carried out in the limits of Byappanahalli police station at SMTV Railway station premises. All the three accused were arrested and 1.10 kilograms of hasish oil and 6 kilograms of ganja were seized from them.

The accused purchased hashish oil and ganja from north regions at cheaper price and sold in Bengaluru. They used lockers given to carry out the work in trains to snuggle the narcotic substances.

The accused had established a network in Bengaluru. The police have launched a hunt for the two other accused persons. Further investigation is on.

