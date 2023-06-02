INDIA

Drug smuggler held guilty by special ED court in Amritsar

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Jalandhar has awarded four years of rigorous imprisonment to one Mahabir Singh, a drug smuggler in Amritsar for committing the offence of money laundering.

The court while awarding him a jail term also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The ED said that his immovable properties which were earlier attached, were confiscated under Section 8(5) of the PMLA.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation against the accused in 2009 on the basis of an FIR registered at the Sada police station, Amritsar, under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

Singh was earlier convicted under the NDPS Act and was held guilty for possessing 15 kg of heroin.

Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that the proceeds of crime generated from drug trade were invested by the accused in immovable properties which were subsequently attached by the ED.

After investigation, the ED filed a prosecution complaint in 2017 under the provisions of PMLA.

The court found the accused guilty and awarded him a jail term.

20230602-234804

