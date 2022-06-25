Goa police has arrested one Yogesh Pagi in connection with smuggling drugs in the jail premises. He was allegedly supplying contraband to an under-trial prisoner Vikat Bhagat — facing trial in Irish traveller Danielle McLaughlin murder case, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS that on Saturday they have made a second arrest in this case and the accused person is identified as Yogesh Pagi from Canacona in South Goa, from where prisoner Vikat Bhagat also belongs.

On Wednesday, police had arrested one Suraj Gawade, jail guard of Colvale jail in North Goa, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 5 gm cocaine into the jail.

Police have also sought the custody of Bhagat through transfer warrant.

Dalvi said that Vikat Bhagat is facing trial in murder case of Danielle McLaughlin, whose body was found in Canacona in 2017.

Dalvi said that during questioning of the jail guard, it was revealed that the drugs were meant for under trial prisoner Vikat Bhagat and the said drugs were given to the jail guard by one Yogesh Pagi.

Police are further investigating the case.

20220625-202604