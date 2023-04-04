Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said on the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court the state will soon initiate action against those named in report pertaining to drug trade and those who have ruined youth through drugs won’t be spared.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the drug trade which had flourished during the previous Akali-BJP and the Congress regime had ruined the future generations of the state.

He said the affluent leaders of both these parties had patronised this illegal trade in connivance of bureaucrats and drug smugglers to mint money illegally.

Mann said the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared at any cost and they will be put behind the bars.

The Chief Minister said the probe report on this issue had been hanging in fire since long as none of the previous government was sincere to take action against those forces which had ruined the future of Punjab.

However, Mann said now when he had received the report in three packets of reports from High Court, severest of severe action will be taken against the forces inimical to state and its youth. He assured the Punjabis that exemplary action will be taken against those people whose hands are drenched with blood of countless youths who fell prey to drug menace.

Pertinently, these reports were pending for five years and the previous Congress government had not taken any action but after assuming the charge of office, the Chief Minister had given consent to the High court on February 15.

Mann had given his consent to bring into public domain all sealed reports submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that establish a nexus between police officers and drug traffickers.

These reports were submitted by a Special Investigating Team, which enquired into the matter deeply. This action paved way for stern action against the strong nexus of officers-politicians and drug peddlers who have been involved in this trade since long.

20230404-172603