Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the elected representatives and legislatives to undertake a ‘Jan Andolan’ in their respective states to collectively eradicate drugs abuse in India.

“Drug abuse is a matter of national concern and this was discussed in detail at this conference. We must save our youth from drugs abuse,” said Birla. He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day 19th annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India zone-III at Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Gangtok.

In his concluding remarks, the Lok Sabha Speaker appealed to the governments to prepare action plans to curb drugs abuse and peddling in their respective states. If needed, we will make stronger laws, he said.

Birla called upon the legislators and Parliamentarians to initiate a ‘Jan Andolan’ against drugs abuse with active participation of the public and stakeholders.

He observed that all democratic institutions including the urban local bodies and rural local bodies should initiate result-oriented steps to generate mass awareness on ill-effects of substance abuse.

Birla added that concerned national and international agencies are working to stop cross-border drug trafficking.

The conference saw discussions on three topics – making Parliament and Assembly more accessible to the public/citizen; drug abuse and way forward; and cyber bullying. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, Speakers and legislators from various states under CPA India zone-III attended the event along with the host state Sikkim.

In his remarks and later speaking to media, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted with appreciation that the proceedings and discussions in Northeast States’ Assemblies are conducted without disruptions.

He stressed that disruptions in the Parliament and Assemblies do no good to the nation in this 21st Century. Agreements and disagreements among ruling and opposition take place but time has come for engaging and constructive discussions without disruptions in all democratic institutions, he mentioned.

“Our proceedings should be debate-oriented instead of disruptions through allegations and counter allegations citizens of our nation do not want to see disruptions, they want constructive engagements and that their aspirations are expressed in the House,” said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Adding to this, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh shared in his concluding remarks that during the conference, the participants also stressed that disruptions and ruckus in the House should be curtailed as it is not appropriate in this 21st Century.

He pointed out that presiding officers have the immense responsibility on their shoulders for upholding the democratic ideals of legislative institutions.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh Speaker (also the CPA India zone-III chairman) Pasang D. Sona addressed the concluding session.

