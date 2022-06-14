INDIA

Drugs case: Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Karnataka have released Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, on bail after he was arrested for consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru.

Along with four others, Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor, was released late Monday night by the Halasuru police in the state capital.

The police said that he has been asked to appear for inquiry on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 20 A, 22 B, 27 B.

The four other arrested persons were Akhil Soni, business manager of Mind Fire Solutions; Harjoth Singh, an industrialist; Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur; and Akhil, a photographer.

On Sunday night, the police seized 7 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of marijuana after conducting a raid on the rave party organised at the five-star The Park hotel in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, officers from the Excise Department have also visited the hotel and conducted an inquiry.

The arrests were made after medical tests confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others had consumed drugs.

The police are trying to find out details of other persons who attended the party.

20220614-084005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Krafton leads $19.5 mn funding in audio content platform Kuku FM...

    Leopard roams streets in Ghaziabad, triggers panic

    Gifts for my Valentine

    Delhi model of education is ‘non-existent’: Congress