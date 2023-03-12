INDIA

Drugs detected in export consignment at Mumbai airport, 3 held

Customs Officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have intercepted an export consignment containing 10 lakh tablets of narcotics, valued at Rs 21 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Later on, raids were conducted at different states which led to the arrest of three persons.

“Based on an intelligence developed by Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai Customs Zone III, one export consignment destined for South Sudan with declared description as TRAMADOL-X225 containing approximately 10 lakh tablets, was intercepted and examined,” said the official.

The official said that the test results confirmed it to be “Tramadol” which is a psychotropic substance and whose export is restricted under Section 8(c) of NDPS Act.

“These contraband drugs worth $2.6 million or over Rs 21 crore in international illicit market were seized. Searches were conducted at Bengaluru, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Mumbai and three persons have been arrested so far,” said the official.

Further investigation is on.

