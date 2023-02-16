INDIA

Drugs, liquor, cash valued at Rs 147 cr seized in three poll-bound NE states

The Election Commission has seized drugs, cash, and freebies worth over Rs 147 crore in Tripura, where Assembly elections were held on Thursday, and Nagaland and Meghalaya, which will go to the polls on February 27, officials said.

According to the officials the seized items included Rs 14 crore in cash, foreign liquor valued at over Rs 9 crore and drugs worth of Rs 85.76 crore.

The highest seizures were made in Meghalaya at over Rs 63 crore, followed by Tripura (Rs 44.67 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 39.19 crore).

The poll panel said that the seizures in the three states marked a significant increase — over 20 times — as compared to the Assembly elections in 2018.

The Commission said that a special inter-agency team has been constituted to control illegal drugs.

The team has destroyed ganja worth over Rs 14 crore being cultivated in Tripura.

