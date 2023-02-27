Kullu-Manali, Feb 27: Kasol, once an obscure village tucked away in the Himachal hills, has now gained notoriety as the “Amsterdam of India” as tourists looking for a high see it as the biggest hotspot for opiates, cannabis (weeds) and now “Chitta” — a contaminated form of heroin. Kasol is also a gateway to Malana-the name that sells internationally for high-grade ‘Malana Cream’ heroin.

On Maha-Shivratri, when hundreds of devotees from Kullu had trekked the strenuous 14km path, while others drove to ‘Bijli Mahadev’ — an ancient Lord Shiva temple, overlooking the spiritual town and Beas river, a group of spirited youths – all in their mid-twenties, checked into a quaint little home-stay at Kasol.

“We are from Bangalore, studying engineering and MBA courses. Kasol is a name that sells for different reasons. It drove us all here. Well, it coincides with Mahashivratri — a perfect day to chill, and party!” one of the youngsters enthusiastically told this writer when asked about his trip.

Adventurers, back-packers and solo trekkers have completely transformed Kasol. The local economy has been booming exponentially under the shadows of unexplained ‘mysticism’.

Other villages such as Pulga, Shalal, Kheerganga, Tosh and Parvati valley in an area stretching across 8 to 24kms that have also become places for night-life and full-moon “rave-parties”.

Here, Hashish or marijuana drawn from illegally grown Cannabis, in its hybrid forms is easily available. Drug trafficking is an accepted trade that locals are increasingly using to market Parvati valley as an emerging drug abusers ‘destination’.

For years, the valley remained the most favoured place for foreigners — Australians, British, Israeli, US nationals, Russians, Italians and Polish but Anil Pradhan (name changed) – a taxi operator, says “after Covid -19, the Indians have become potential customers, primarily youths and teenagers-travelling from Southern states and Punjab, Haryana and UP in the northern region as well.”

Yet, a serious dimension to the illicit drug trade in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the Parvati valley, is the entry of “chitta”-a heroin derivative smuggled into Himachal Pradesh from Punjab. This is a highly addictive, lethal and dangerous form of narcotics being consumed by teenagers and youths, also resulting in drug overdose deaths, admits Sakshi Verma, a young IPS officer, who got posted as Superintendent of police, Kullu , a few days ago.

The police, as per intelligence inputs, claim that foreigners, especially Nigerians, based in Delhi are behind the supply of “Chitta” and synthetic drugs to many Himachal Pradesh towns. Lately, it has started coming from Punjab, where the drugs are smuggled from Pakistan through drones.

“The biggest concern is deaths due to the overdose of drugs. One or two drug overdose deaths every month is a common thing in the district. Persons under heavy drug intoxication, mostly youths, go missing as they usually fall off the cliffs. The search and rescue takes time and by then the person is dead. Not all such cases are reported to the police. The parents also try to cover it up to escape the social stigma and continue to allege foul play,” reveals DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg.

Most of the areas where the drug addicts go for getting a high or attending rave parties are hazardous and inaccessible tracks. It’s difficult for police to reach especially in the dark. By the time the police party reaches, they quietly wind-up and escape. They also have a strong informer network. It’s difficult to penetrate or catch them. Some unscrupulous elements in the police are also alleged to be in connivance.

Director General of police Sanjay Kundu admits that the police are not oblivious to smuggling of tons of charas from Parvati valley, Malana ,Manikaran and these places like Rasol etc or “Chitta” reaching Manali and Kasol because of its increased demand at home-stays and those arriving to “chill”.

“I have made a detailed presentation to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and the cabinet. I told them very honestly that five years down the line, Himachal Pradesh will slip down to a situation when it will be difficult to retrieve the state out of drugs, including synthetic drugs” he points out.

Kundu says “There are three sectors under focus – Kullu , Nupur in Kangra and Baddi-Brotiwala. At a strategic level, we have created a new police district in Nurpur, which is the gateway of heroin trafficking into the state from Punjab. We have requested the State government to convert the existing three Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Units into ANTF Police Stations at Manikaran( Kullu), Kangra and Shimla to give them more teeth. We have also requested the government to establish ANTF Police Station in every district, starting with Nurpur and Baddi”.

He stressed on a comprehensive action plan to stop smuggling and also abuse of the drugs.

The consumption of “Chitta” is highest in Kangra, Shimla, Una and Kullu districts. Small rural towns like Rampur, Rohru,Reckong Peo, Theog, Paonta, Baddi-Brotiwala and Una-Haroli.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu says “we are preparing for a comprehensive drive against drugs. An interdepartmental committee has been set up to undertake a thorough inspection of all hotels and home-stays mushroomed illegally in all vulnerable areas. The teams will be accompanied by the police.”

In Shimla, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi,who earlier had launched a major offensive against drugs in Kangra, says “My priority is to break the supply chain of Chitta from Punjab and Delhi to Shimla and its sub-urban towns. The Chief Minister has given me a free hand to crack, arrest and prosecute whosoever is found involved in peddling, smuggling and trafficking.”

