INDIA

Drugs valued at Rs 11 crore seized in Bengaluru, 11 arrested

In a major operation against drug peddling in Bengaluru, Karnataka Police on Monday busted a drug racket and seized drugs valued at Rs 11 crore, while arresting 11 persons, including five foreigners, an official said.

DCP, Central, R. Srinivas Gowda stated that personnel of the Cubbon Park police station and Ashoknagar police station seized 1.10 kg of MDMA and two kg of cannabis that were to be peddled across the city.

Appreciating the efforts of Bengaluru police, Director General Praveen Sood said” “Excellent catch. War against drugs continues.”

The arrested persons are identified as Mohammad Haroon, Mohammad Oruvil, Mohammad Ilyas, Abdur Abu, Ahmed Mohammad Musa, Munshansheed, Mohammad Bilal, John Paul, Joseph Benjamin, and Ismail.

The foreigners belonged to Sudan, Yemen, Nigeria and the Central Africam Republic. They had come to Karnataka to pursue higher education and employment, but stayed after expiry of their visas and took to drug peddling, police said.

ADGP, Law and Order, Alok Kumar stated that the state police department has started ‘Operation Narcos’ to curb the menace of drugs in the state.

