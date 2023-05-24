Goa Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly possessing drugs valued at around Rs 14.5 lakh.

Police said a raid was conducted at Ponda in South Goa following which Budharam Bilbaram Bishnoi (56) and Jagdish Kojaramji Bishnoi (46), both natives of Rajasthan, were apprehended.

“Around 145.21 gm of psychotropic drugs suspected to be MDMA valued at Rs 14,52,100 has been found in their possession. They had come to deliver the same to their prospective customers without possessing any legal document,” the police said.

The case was registered under Section 22 (C) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

