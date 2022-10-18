INDIA

Drugs valued at Rs 31cr seized in Mizoram; 1 held

The Assam Rifles troopers on Tuesday have seized 92,550 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 31 crore, and arrested one person in this connection in Mizoram, officials said.

Since Saturday, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel have seized foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 2.72 crore, drugs valued at Rs 34.18 crore and rescued 140 exotic animals and arrested four persons in this connection.

Assam Rifles sources said that the para-military jawans along with Excise and Narcotics Department on Tuesday seized 92,550 methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 31 crore and arrested one person at Falkland Veng in Aizawl district.

A statement by the Assam Rifles said the ongoing smuggling of methamphetamine tablets and other drugs are a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles have been guarding Mizoram’s 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

