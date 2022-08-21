INDIA

Drugs valued at Rs 60 cr seized in Cochin airport

Security personnel at Cochin international airport in Kerala on Sunday seized drugs valued at Rs 60 crore from a Delhi-bound passenger who had arrived from Zimbabwe, officials said.

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in a statement on Sunday said Methaquinol — a psychotropic drug, weighing around 30 kg was seized from Muralidharan Nair who hails from Palakkad in Kerala.

He was later handed over to the Narcotics Department of the Kerala Police.

Cochin airport officials said that the substance was concealed in a secret enclosure in the bag and it was detected while scanning.

An official told IANS that the substance has been sent to laboratory for further examination.

20220821-213002

