INDIA

Drugs valued at Rs 7.39 cr seized in Mizoram; 7 held

NewsWire
The Assam Rifles has arrested seven persons after sezing a large cache of drugs and banned substances, including methamphetamine tablets, heroin and foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 7.39 crore, following multiple raids in Mizoram.

The contrabands were smuggled in from Myanmar, officials said on Saturday.

As per sources, the Assam Rifles troopers along with Excise and Narcotics Department officials recovered 20,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.66 crore from Tuikhurhlu in Aizawl district and arrested four smugglers.

In another operation, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 41.60 lakh were seized at Zokhawthar village along the Myanmar border in Champhai district.

In the third incident, the Assam Rifles jawans seized heroin valued at Rs 31.05 lakh from a vehicle on the Champhai-Aizawl road in Champhai district and apprehended three smugglers.

20221231-223004

