Drugs valued at Rs 7cr seized near Assam-Nagaland border; 3 held

Assam Police personnel have arrested three persons and seized drugs valued at Rs 7 crore along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Friday.

A police officer said a police team intercepted two trucks in the Khatkhati area along the Assam-Nagaland border late on Thursday night and recovered 30,000 highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets (also called Yaba tablets) and 757.15 gm heroin.

Three drug peddlers were arrested and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

Police suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar as Nagaland shares a 215-km-long unfenced border with the neighbouring country.

Appreciating the efforts of the police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Yet again, a huge catch by Assam police. Police intercepted two trucks, which were coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing 757.15 gram Heroin. Also apprehended three accused. Good job.”

