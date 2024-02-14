Peel police seize drugs worth $30,000 in crackdown on crime in downtown Brampton

Brampton (Feb 14) – Peel police announced today that as many as 50 arrest warrants were issued and drugs worth $30,000 seized during as part of a crackdown on street-level crime in Brampton.

Last summer 2023, members of the 22 Division Community Intervention and Response Team (CIRT) commenced “Project Order,” a long term enforcement initiative aimed at curbing illegal street level activities in the downtown Brampton.

“Officers from our newly formed CIRT unit increased their presence in the downtown Brampton area to deter and decrease illegal street level activities and built relationships with business owners and community members in the area to proactively address their needs and concerns,” police said in a news release.

CIRT officers also utilized assistance from the Divisional Mobilization Unit (DMU) to provide resources and access services for repeat offenders and those in need who frequent the area. Additionally, our Crime Prevention Unit worked directly with local businesses to educate and provide recommendations for businesses to further protect their property.

Project Order resulted in:

50 arrest warrants

20 Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) arrests

40 Liquor License Act/Trespass to Property Provincial Offence Notices (PON) issued

2 Criminal Code Search Warrants executed

$30,000 of drugs seized

“We heard from business owners and residents in downtown Brampton and moved to address their concerns of repeated illegal activity in the area. It was quickly determined that underlying societal issues required much more than enforcement alone,” said Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah. “The collaboration of community services and referrals for at-risk community members has ultimately led to successful non-enforcement strategies. As a result, this has reduced the amount of illegal behaviour in this community and addresses the needs of area residents and business owners.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the 22 Division Community Intervention and Response Team at 905-453-2121, extension 2200. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.