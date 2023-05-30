Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday said that drugs worth A$14 million ($9.2 million) were seized in Sydney and a man has been charged with narcotics supply and money laundering related offences.

According to a statement by the NSW Police Force, at about 12.15 p.m. on Monday, detectives executed a search warrant at a unit on John Street, Lidcombe, where they located 12 kg of heroin, 16 kg of MDMA, and 500 grams of cocaine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police also found items relevant to the storage, packing, and supply of prohibited drugs, such as a hydraulic press, three safes, money counters, and mobile phones, which would undergo further forensic examination.

During the execution of another search warrant at a property on Molise Street in Prestons, the 33-year-old man was arrested and later taken to a police station.

He was charged with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The man was refused bail and would appear at a local court on Tuesday.

