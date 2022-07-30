Drugs worth over 2,000 crore rupees were destroyed by the Assam police on Saturday. These massive quantities of contrabands were seized by the police from three districts of Barak valley in Southern Assam in the last few months.

In Cachar district, 683 kg of Ganja, 6,04,443 pieces of Yaba tablets, 6.214 kg of heroin, and 271 kg of cough syrup were destroyed. The international market value of the destroyed contraband was 1920.02 crores, the police said.

Similarly, in Karimganj district, Ganja (5.185 kg), Yaba tablets (5,95,366 pieces), heroin (3.65 kg), and Phensedyl cough syrup (76,103 bottles) were destroyed, said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Hailakandi police also torched drugs worth Rs 12 lakhs. Deputy Superintendant of police, Surajit Choudhury informed that 116 gm of Heroin, 32 kgs of ganja, and 82 bottles of cough syrup were torched to fire as per the direction of the court. He also informed that such a drive will continue in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Police Southern Range DIG Kankanjyoti Saikia congratulated the police officials for their efforts in seizing the drugs. He informed that the drugs were recovered in multiple raids conducted across the districts by police in the last few months.

Separately, at a public function in Guwahati, seized drugs valued at Rs 100 crore were burnt down by the police.

An Assam police spokesman said that 935 kg of seized drugs were destroyed at Hatishila Daampara under Pragjyotishpur police station, which include a considerable amount of heroin, cannabis and highly addictive 19,00,000 methamphetamine tablets and more than 3,70,000 bottles of cough syrup.

These drugs were seized through various raids during the recent past in different parts of the Guwahati city and its outskirts.

The pyre of drugs was lit by Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Harmeet Singh accompanied by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Singh said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given clear instruction to wage the war on drugs until the menace is completely cleaned up. Strong legal action would be initiated against anyone indulging in drugs trade, he added.

